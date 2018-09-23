Eagles' Zach Ertz: Targeted 10 times
Ertz snagged five of 10 targets for 73 yards during Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.
Who did Carson Wentz miss most of all while recovering from ACL surgery? If his attention during the Eagles' first drive was of any indication, it was Ertz. Wentz hit Ertz up the seam for a 17-yard gain for his first completion and went on to connect with Ertz on all three of his targets during he Eagles' opening touchdown drive for a total of 32 yards. With all of the concerns about Philly's depth at receiver, Ertz is the man to key on as he's seen double-digit targets every game thus far. With Wentz now back in the wagon, Ertz should see an uptick in production down field from those targets.
