Eagles' Zach Ertz: Targeted seven times in win
Ertz caught five of his seven targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 32-27 win over Washington.
Ertz had just one catch on two targets heading into the locker room at halftime but turned it on after that. With DeSean Jackson scoring two long touchdowns on the day, there weren't many red-zone opportunities although the 28-year-old did get tackled at the two-yard line after a 26-yard gain to end the third quarter. Alshon Jeffery ended up taking it in on the next play. The Stanford product remains an elite option at tight end heading into a Week 2 road tilt at Atlanta.
