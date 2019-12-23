Eagles' Zach Ertz: Tending to fractured rib
Ertz sustained a fractured rib in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Cowboys and will undergo further testing Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After taking a hard shot to the ribs in the first quarter, Ertz gutted it out through the painful injury, playing 82 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps en route to making four catches for 28 yards on six targets. The adrenaline might have helped Ertz carry on in the crucial win, but the Eagles will await the results of follow-up tests before determining his fate for the Dec. 29 regular-season finale versus the Giants. If Ertz can't play next weekend or if his playing time is limited due to the injury, Dallas Goedert would step in as the Eagles' top tight end and likely would see heavy volume in the passing game, given the team's lack of established options at wide receiver.
