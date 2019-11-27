Eagles' Zach Ertz: Tending to hamstring injury
Ertz missed Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury.
During the portion of the session open to the media, Ertz worked out a side field, per Tim McManus of ESPN.com. The lack of activity manifested itself as a DNP, leaving Ertz as the highest-profile Eagle to watch as the week goes on. Behind Ertz, Dallas Goedert is next up at TE.
