Eagles' Zach Ertz: Torches Bears for 103 yards

Ertz caught nine of 11 targets for 103 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.

Ertz led the team in targets and was the only Eagles player with more than 39 receiving yards. He caught a beautiful 25-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, doubling his season output in that category. This was Ertz's first 100-yard game since Week 16 of last season, giving fantasy owners a glimpse of the tight end they expected on draft day. Coming off his best game of the season, Ertz will turn his attention to next Sunday's home matchup with the Patriots.