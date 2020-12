Ertz caught two of his four targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.

After missing five games on IR, Ertz played 27 snaps to Dallas Goedert's 52. While an uptick in playing time can be expected over the rest of the season for the three-time Pro-Bowl tight end, he may struggle to produce. He has logged more than 42 receiving yards in a game just once in seven tries this year and scored just once.