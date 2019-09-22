Eagles' Zach Ertz: Underwhelms in Week 3 loss
Ertz secured four of seven targets for 64 yards in the Eagles' 27-24 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Ertz was expected to see an avalanche of targets Sunday with both Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) out of action, and although he turned in a serviceable line overall, it was arguably underwhelming given expectations. Ertz did boast a higher YPC than usual, thanks in part to a game-long 23-yard catch. The veteran tight end now has sandwiched a pair of seven-target tallies around the whopping 16 looks he logged versus the Falcons in Week 2, but he's still in search of his first touchdown of the campaign. He'll have another opportunity to break the ice on that front in relatively prompt fashion, considering the Eagles face the Packers in a Thursday night Week 4 tilt.
