Eagles' Zach Ertz: Unlikely to finish game

Ertz's head coach, Doug Pederson, said some of the Eagles' key players won't play all of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, ESPN.com's Tim McManus reports.

Ertz obviously falls into that category, along with Nick Foles, Alshon Jeffery, Jay Ajayi and Nelson Agholor. Pederson doesn't seem inclined to hold any healthy players out entirely, but it won't come as any surprise if Ertz is limited to a first-quarter cameo. A full half is probably the best that can be hoped for.