Updating a previous report, Ertz (ankle) is now expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Initial estimates on a return from the high-ankle sprain Ertz suffered in Week 6 gave the tight end a 3-to-4 week recovery timetable, but it turns out that may have been a bit too optimistic. It seems he'll be out through the team's Week 9 bye at a minimum, but given this is a contract year for the 29-year-old tight end, Garafolo suggests that Ertz will have little interest in returning early if he's anything less than 100 percent. This means potentially-extended run for Dallas Goedert (ankle) when he returns from the IR, with Richard Rodger projected to lead the position group until then.