Ertz (ankle) is scheduled to go in for an MRI on Monday to get a better look at the ankle injury he sustained Sunday against the Ravens, per Jay Glazer of Fox NFL Sunday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Ertz was banged up late as Philadelphia's comeback attempt came up short. A silver lining with this news is that the team is less concerned about Ertz's injury than that of teammate Miles Sanders (who's also going in for an MRI), but Ertz is still questionable at best to dress against the GIants four days from now. If Dallas Goedert (ankle) doesn't come off IR, Richard Rodgers could serve as Philadelphia's top tight end Thursday.