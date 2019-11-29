Eagles' Zach Ertz: Will practice Friday
Ertz (hamstring) will practice Friday, and there is optimism about his status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.
It won't be clear until after Friday's practice how much Ertz was able to do, but even if he is limited, that would be more than he did either of the previous two days. The Eagles will reveal Ertz's status for Week 13 after Friday's session, but a final call on his availability may not be made until game day.
