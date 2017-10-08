Eagles' Zach Ertz: Wins inside battle against Cardinals

Ertz caught six of 12 targets for 61 yards and a score in Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona.

Ertz helped lead Philly's rout early by snagging an 11-yard touchdown in tight traffic for the Eagles' second score of the first quarter. Even when the team struggled late last season, Ertz was one of its most consistent offensive weapons. The influx of additional targets has not hurt his production, as the fifth-year product has become one of the league's most consistent tight ends. Through five weeks, Ertz has caught at least five passes in every game and has topped 80 yards three times. He has also scored in both games in which he has been held under 80 yards, including Sunday.