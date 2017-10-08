Eagles' Zach Ertz: Wins inside battle against Cardinals
Ertz caught six of 12 targets for 61 yards and a score in Sunday's 34-7 win over Arizona.
Ertz helped lead Philly's rout early by snagging an 11-yard touchdown in tight traffic for the Eagles' second score of the first quarter. Even when the team struggled late last season, Ertz was one of its most consistent offensive weapons. The influx of additional targets has not hurt his production, as the fifth-year product has become one of the league's most consistent tight ends. Through five weeks, Ertz has caught at least five passes in every game and has topped 80 yards three times. He has also scored in both games in which he has been held under 80 yards, including Sunday.
More News
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Hauls in five for 81•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Scores touchdown, loses fumble versus Giants•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Finds end zone in loss to Chiefs•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Snags all eight targets versus Redskins•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches all three targets Thursday•
-
Eagles' Zach Ertz: Catches only target•
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week