Eagles' Zach Ertz: Won't be healthy for some time

Ertz told Les Bowen of The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday that it'll take some time to get back to 100 percent. "They said it's probably going to take another month to feel back to myself after everything that went on," Ertz added.

Ertz was referencing the cracked rib and lacerated kidney that's inhibited him since picking them up Week 16. The issues combined to keep Ertz sidelined in the regular-season finale, and he wasn't medically cleared to play through the latter concern until Saturday. He proceeded to play 88 percent of the offensive snaps during Sunday's wild-card loss to the Seahawks, gathering in two of four passes for 44 yards in the process. With plenty of time to recover, Ertz no doubt will be healthy by the time the offseason program kicks off in the spring. His future with the Eagles seemingly is in some question, though, as the 29-year-old is due $12.5 million in 2020, and the team has talented second-year TE Dallas Goedert waiting in the wings.