Eagles' Zach Ertz: Won't play Sunday

Ertz (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite a declaration from head coach Doug Pederson that Ertz would suit up, the tight end didn't look good in pregame warmups, spurring the last-minute decision. With caution ruling the day, the Eagles will turn to Brent Celek and Trey Burton to man TE in Week 9.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories