Ertz has been ruled out of Sunday's contest versus the Ravens due to an ankle injury, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Ertz was in and out of the game in the fourth quarter after getting tangled up with a Baltimore defender, ultimately favoring his left foot as he left the field the last time. Now confirmed as an ankle issue, he ends Week 6 with four catches (on 10 targets) for 33 yards. His status bears watching as the Eagles prepare for a Thursday night divisional matchup with the Giants.