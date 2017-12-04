Eagles' Zach Ertz: Won't return Sunday

Ertz (head) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

The Eagles haven't released an official diagnosis, but Ertz is presumably under the league's concussion protocol. In his absence, Philadelphia will need to make due with a combination of Brent Celek and Trey Burton at tight end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories