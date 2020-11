Ertz (ankle) will not be activated from IR for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Eagles never appeared very optimistic about the chances of Ertz suiting up in Seattle, so this news only confirms the expected. The veteran tight end's next chance to play will come Week 13 in Green Bay. In the meantime, Dallas Goedert and Richard Rodgers will lock down Philadelphia's tight end position.