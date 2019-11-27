Eagles' Zach Ertz: Working on the side Wednesday

Ertz is working on the side during the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Ertz hasn't been disclosed to be dealing with an injury, but he doesn't appear to be participating in practice to begin the week. Count on Wednesday's injury report to shed some light on the star tight end's situation. Ertz has handled an abundant 36 targets over the last three contests, so it's possible that the Eagles are simply opting to give the 29-year-old veteran a rest day.