Eagles' Zach Ertz: Worst statistical output of 2019
Ertz had two catches (five targets) for 38 yards in Sunday's 37-10 loss to Dallas.
Ertz -- and the Eagles' passing attack as a whole -- couldn't get into any sort of rhythm against the Cowboys' relentless defense. The star tight end set new season lows in receptions, yards and targets in one fell swoop. Outside of this dud, Ertz had been the model of consistency with averages of 5.5 receptions and 61.0 yards over his previous six contests. The recent emergence of fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (four receptions, 69 yards and a touchdown) could frustrate Ertz's fantasy owners, but Sunday's role reversal should be written off as an anomaly, as the latter is still the top dog heading into a matchup against the Bills on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...