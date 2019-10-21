Eagles' Zach Ertz: Worst statistical output of 2019

Ertz had two catches (five targets) for 38 yards in Sunday's 37-10 loss to Dallas.

Ertz -- and the Eagles' passing attack as a whole -- couldn't get into any sort of rhythm against the Cowboys' relentless defense. The star tight end set new season lows in receptions, yards and targets in one fell swoop. Outside of this dud, Ertz had been the model of consistency with averages of 5.5 receptions and 61.0 yards over his previous six contests. The recent emergence of fellow tight end Dallas Goedert (four receptions, 69 yards and a touchdown) could frustrate Ertz's fantasy owners, but Sunday's role reversal should be written off as an anomaly, as the latter is still the top dog heading into a matchup against the Bills on Sunday.