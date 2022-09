Pascal pulled in both of his targets Monday against the Vikings, finishes with 14 yards on two receptions.

Pascal doesn't appear to be a big part of the Eagles' plans at the moment. He's been fourth on the wideout depth chart in terms of snap count in both of the first two weeks, though he did at least jump up from 17 snaps in Week 1 to 31 in Week 2. He's received just three targets on the year, though that does put him ahead of No. 3 receiver Quez Watkins, who's been targeted just twice.