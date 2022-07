Pascal is not practicing Saturday due to an illness, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pascal has been sidelined due to an illness since Wednesday, per EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer, but the Eagles' practice report indicates that the wideout is not dealing with COVID. The 27-year-old wideout is competing for a depth gig in Philadelphia's wide receiver corps, so it would benefit him to return to training camp as soon as possible.