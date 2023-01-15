Pascal ended the regular season with 15 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown, all career lows.

Pascal averaged 37.5 catches, 472 yards and 3.8 touchdowns across his four seasons in Indianapolis but saw his numbers tail off significantly after his move to Philadelphia. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined to claim 56 percent of the Eagles' targets, leaving very little work for the team's depth wideouts. Pascal is merely on a one-year deal, so it's possible he finds himself on a roster that needs to look his way more often next season.