Pascal was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a groin injury.
Seeing as Pascal played a season-low nine offensive snaps against the Packers, the wideout presumably picked up the groin injury sometime in the first half of the Eagles' primetime win. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but it's encouraging to see Pascal at least get some work in during the first session of Week 13 prep. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice before Philadelphia needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.