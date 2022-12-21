site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Zach Pascal: No activity Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 21, 2022
Pascal (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.
Pascal has now opened Week 16 prep with two straight absences due to the concussion he sustained last weekend in Chicago. He'll have until Saturday to clear protocols before the
Eagles take on the Cowboys.
