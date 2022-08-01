Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Pascal (illness) does not have a return timetable, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Pascal is dealing with a stomach illness, one which has prevented him from participating in training camp yet. If Pascal is unable to get back on the field in the near future and begin establishing a rapport with Jalen Hurts, it could lower his chances of earning a notable depth role in Philadelphia's wide receiver corps, which is headlined by A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.