Pascal played 19 snaps on offense and turned his lone target into a five-yard reception in Sunday's 48-22 win over the Giants.

Pascal operated as the clear No. 4 receiver behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins and actually ended up seeing more playing time on the Eagles' special-teams units, where he logged 20 snaps. With pass-catching tight end Dallas Goedert (shoulder) trending toward a return from injured reserve for the Eagles' Week 15 game at Chicago, Pascal's opportunities on offense could become even scarcer over the final quarter of the regular season.