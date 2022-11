Pascal went without a target while playing eight of the Eagles' 79 snaps on offense in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers.

Pascal's 10 percent snap share marked a notable downturn from Week 11, when he played 43 percent of the snaps in a win over the Colts. The Eagles handed most of Pascal's playing time to Quez Watkins (84 percent share), who operated as the team's clear No. 3 receiver after splitting the role with Pascal in Week 11.