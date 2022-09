Pascal was targeted once in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Lions, catching one pass for seven yards.

It wasn't a particularly notable performance for Pascal, but it did make him the lone Eagles wideout not named A.J. Brown to pull in a pass. Brown's 13 targets and 10 catches didn't leave much room for anyone else, and Pascal won't necessarily be the primary beneficiary if the Eagles spread the ball around more in the future, as he saw the field for just 17 snaps.