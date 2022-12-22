Pascal (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles.
Pascal sustained a concussion during the Eagles' win over the Bears on Sunday, and he was a non-participant during practice Tuesday and Wednesday. While it's unclear if he's managed to clear protocols yet, the 28-year-old should have a chance to play on Christmas Eve after logging a limited practice Thursday. Pascal has yet to play more than 50 percent of offensive snaps or attract more than three targets in a game so far this season, though his potential absence would leave Philadelphia without its No. 4 wideout while Gardner Minshew makes his first start of the season in place of quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder).