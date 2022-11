Pascal caught his only target and gained eight yards in Thursday's victory over the Texans.

Pascal continues to play a minor role at most. He's scored just once all season and is averaging 1.1 catches for 13.0 yards per game. He continues to trail Quez Watkins in snap count (35 to 20 in this instance), so even an injury to A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith might not give Pascal a fantasy-relevant role.