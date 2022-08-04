Pascal returned to practice Thursday after missing the first week of training camp with food poisoning, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

A late start to camp shouldn't be the end of the world for a 27-year-old with 44 career starts, especially given that his new head coach was his offensive coordinator for three seasons in Indianapolis. On the other hand, Pascal has never done a ton with is playing time, and last year in particular he was one of the NFL's least productive starting WRs on a per-snap, per-route or per-target basis (384 yards, 5.6 YPT, 872 snaps). He's unlikely to get that much playing time in Philadelphia, where A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are stone-cold locks to be the lead duo at wide receiver, while Quez Watkins, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward are all legitimate candidates for the third and fourth spots. Pascal at least is in good shape to make the roster, in part because his one-year, $1.5 million contract is fully guaranteed, per overthecap.com.