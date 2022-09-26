Pascal was targeted three times in Sunday's Week 3 win against Washington, leading to three catches for 18 yards.

Pascal narrowly trailed Quez Watkins in snaps (33 to 30), but he beat him 3-1 in targets and 3-0 in receptions. Still, neither of the Eagles' depth options was able to do much on a day in which A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each received double-digit targets. Those two have combined for 86 percent of the Eagles' wide receiver targets this season, so there isn't room for Pascal to play much of a role.