Pascal pulled in two of his three targets in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans, gaining 16 yards.

Pascal's three targets matched his season high. He could see an uptick in usage going forward depending on the results of No. 3 wideout Quez Watkins' shoulder MRI, but he's unlikely to see a particularly large bump. Watkins himself is averaging just 2.5 targets a game, with Jalen Hurts primarily looking for his top two receivers.