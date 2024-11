Baun recorded 10 tackles (seven solo), including a tackle for a loss, two passes defensed and an interception in Sunday's 28-23 win over the Jaguars.

The starting middle linebacker also played on 98 percent of the defensive snaps. Baun, who signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Eagles in March, already has a career-high 79 tackles (52 solo), including 2.0 sacks, in 2024.