Baun recorded seven total tackles (three solo) and two passes defended, including one interception, during Sunday's 33-26 win over the Rams.

Baun picked off Matthew Stafford early in the first quarter of Sunday's win to set up the Eagles' first touchdown of the day. The 28-year-old has now played 100-percent of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in three consecutive games, tallying 22 total tackles and three passes defended, including one interception, during that span. He's expected to continue starting alongside rookie Jihaad Campbell to form one of the NFL's top inside linebacker tandems ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the Buccaneers.