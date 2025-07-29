Baun (back) will not practice Tuesday, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Baun will log his first absence of training camp due to a back injury, paving the way for rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell to handle increased first-team reps. Fresh off a career year in which he tallied 151 total tackles (93 solo) including 3.5 sacks across 16 regular-season games, Baun returned to Philadelphia via a three-year, $51 million contract this offseason and is primed to repeat as a premier IDP option at linebacker for 2025. As such, it will be no surprise if the Eagles opt to take a cautious approach to the 28-year-old's health at this stage of the summer.