Baun (hand) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice session.

The issue appears to be new for the inside linebacker, though his ability to practice might be a sign that he's ok. Baun has played on nearly defensive snap this season for Philadelphia, recording 96 total tackles (51 solo), including 3.0 sacks, six passes defensed, including an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. If he can't go, Jihaad Campbell could be in line to see more snaps in Monday's game against the Chargers.