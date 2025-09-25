Baun didn't practice Wednesday, as he's dealing with a knee injury.

Baun was wearing a knee brace Wednesday, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, but it's unclear how serious his knee issue is at the moment. The talented linebacker has played nearly every defensive snap for the Eagles through three weeks and has racked up 22 tackles and one interception, so it would be a big blow to the Eagles' defense if he needs to miss any time. Baun's practice status the remainder of the week should provide more clarity about whether he's at any risk of missing Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers.