Baun (back) was placed on the Eagles' injured reserve Saturday.

Baun was held out of practice all week due to a back injury that he sustained against the Giants in Week 9. The injury is severe enough for him to require a stint on IR, which means he'll miss at least the next four games, so the earliest he can return is Week 15 against the Seahawks. Jeremiah Trotter figures to start alongside Jihaad Campbell at inside linebacker moving forward, beginning with Sunday's home tilt against the Steelers.