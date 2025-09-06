Baun logged nine tackles (six solo) and one pass defense during the Eagles' 24-20 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Baun was one of four Eagles players to play all 61 defensive snaps in Thursday's regular-season opener, with the 2020 third-rounder leading the way in the tackling department. He established himself as an integral piece of the Eagles' first-team defense in 2024, when he cracked 100-plus tackles in a season for the first time in his six-year NFL career. Baun and the Eagles will hit the road in Week 2 in a Super Bowl LIX rematch against the Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 14.