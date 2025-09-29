Baun registered eight tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during the Eagles' 31-25 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Baun was overcame a knee injury to play in Sunday's NFC tilt. The injury didn't appear to bother him, as he played every single defensive snap for a fourth straight game and finished second on the Eagles in tackles behind Cooper DeJean (nine). Baun also notched his first sack of the season, with his takedown of Baker Mayfield late in the first quarter resulting in a 12-yard loss and a Chase McLaughlin 42-yard field goal one play later. Baun has logged at least six tackles in each of the first four games of the season and has 30 tackles (19 solo), including 1.0 sacks, three pass defenses (one interception) and one forced fumble to start the 2025 campaign.