Baun recorded seven total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Lions.

The Wisconsin product led the Eagles' defense in total tackles for the fourth consecutive game during the Week 11 win. Baun has appeared in all 10 of Philadelphia's games so far this season, recording a team-leading 79 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, five passes defensed and one forced fumble. He's expected to remain an integral part of the defense and a viable IDP option in the Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.