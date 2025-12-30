Baun registered six solo tackles, including one stop for a loss, during the Eagles' 13-12 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Baun was one of four Eagles defenders to play all 76 snaps, and his six solo stops were second on the team behind Marcus Epps (eight). Baun has tallied at least six stops in 15 of 16 regular-season games and is up to 123 combined tackles on the year, which leads the Eagles and is tied with Payton Wilson for 17th most in the NFL.