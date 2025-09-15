Baun tallied six total tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chiefs.

The Wisconsin product was relatively productive in Week 2, tying rookie Andrew Mukuba for the third-most tackles on the Eagles' defense. Baun was one of the best inside linebackers in football last season, recording 151 total tackles, including 3.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four passes defended over 16 regular-season contests. He's expected to remain one of the team's defensive leaders when the Rams travel to Philadelphia in Week 3.