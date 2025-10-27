Baun tallied six tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses during the Eagles' 38-20 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Baun co-led the Eagles in tackles with Cooper DeJean on Sunday, and the former recorded his third sack of the season after taking down Jaxson Dart for a one-yard loss midway through the first quarter. Baun has logged at least six tackles in each of the first eight games of the regular season, and his 64 tackles on the year leads the Eagles and is tied for 11th most in the NFL. He is well on pace to surpass 100-plus tackles for a second consecutive season as the Eagles enter their Week 9 bye.