Baun (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Baun and other Eagles starters were able to rest during practice this week since Philadelphia is already locked in as the NFC's No.2 seed. The 2020 third-round pick will end his first regular season in Philadelphia with 151 tackles (93 solo), including 3.5 sacks, four pass defenses (including one interception), five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 games. With Nakobe Dean (abdomen) also sitting Sunday, Jeremiah Trotter and Oren Burks will likely start at inside linebacker while Dallas Gant serves in a rotational role.