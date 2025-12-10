Baun finished Monday's overtime loss to the Chargers with eight tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks.

Baun tied with three teammates for the Eagles' lead in stops. Among those tackles was an assisted sack shared with Jordan Davis. Baun hadn't recorded a sack or half-sack since Week 8 prior to Monday, but he's been a strong IDP asset with 104 tackles (including 3.5 sacks) and six defensed passes (including an interception) through 13 contests.