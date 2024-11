Baun recorded 15 tackles (nine solo) and a pass defensed during Thursday's 26-18 win versus the Commanders.

Baun was on the field for all 63 of Philadelphia's defensive snaps in Week 11, and he managed his highest tackle total since Week 1. Only four players have more total tackles this season than Baun (102) as he prepares for a Week 12 tilt against the Rams.