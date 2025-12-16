Baun recorded four tackles (zero solo) and one interception in the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

It was Baun's first game of the season without recording a solo tackles, but the Raiders ran a total of just 42 offensive plays in a lackluster effort. Baun picked off Kenny Pickett on the opening drive of the third quarter. The veteran linebacker has now posted 108 tackles (55 solo), including 3.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, including two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on 99 percent of the defensive snaps across 14 starts.