Baun (back) will be a limited participant in Saturday's training camp practice, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

Baun has been sidelined with a back contusion since late July, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, albeit in a limited capacity. If he can increase his practice reps over the coming week, that would put him in a good spot to suit up for the Eagles' second preseason game against the Browns on Saturday, Aug. 16. Baun signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Eagles in March after a career year in 2024, finishing with 151 tackles (93 solo), including 3.5 sacks, four pass defenses (one interception), five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 16 regular-season games.